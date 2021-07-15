The polls are set to reopen again for the Wiltshire and Swindon Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) after the controversy around the original vote back in May.

The previous PCC election took place on 6 May 2021 but, as the eventual nominated candidate was unable to take office, the election has to be re-held.

Conservative Party candidate Jonathon Seed received 40% of the vote in the first round and was elected after the second ballot was counted, but he will not able to take up the post after withdrawing because of an historic driving conviction.

Mr Seed said he told the party about his drink-drive conviction in 2011 and 2018.

The polls are now set to open on 19 August, and those who want to put themselves forward as a candidate have from 16 July until 23 July at 4pm to submit their paperwork.

The role of the Police and Crime Commissioner is to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account, effectively making the police answerable to the communities they serve. They will be responsible for the totality of policing in Wiltshire and Swindon.

The polls open on 19 August from 7am until 10pm. Poll cards will be posted out to people later this month.

Terence Herbert, Police Area Returning Officer for Wiltshire and Swindon, said: “It’s important to us to run a safe, smooth and democratic election.

Wiltshire Police flag. Credit: ITV West Country

“Our elections team recently delivered the highest number of elections ever seen in Wiltshire, and given the pandemic, certainly the most complex. And having come out the other side of that successfully and professionally, the team is in a great frame of mind and ready for next month.

“The role of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the outcome of this election will have an impact on our day-to-day lives, so I’d encourage everyone to make sure voting is part of their summer plans.”