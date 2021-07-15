People in Bristol will be able to receive their first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine while they shop this weekend.

NHS England is creating a pop-up venue in Primark, in the city's Broadmead Shopping Centre, from Saturday 17 July.

Any adult is able to walk in without an appointment and get their first dose of the Covid vaccine if they have not already taken up the offer.

People can also get their second coronavirus vaccine if it has been eight weeks since their first dose.

It is part of the NHS' 'Grab a Jab' campaign, to ensure as many people receive the coronavirus vaccine as possible.

The campaign's online web tool will also be updated from Friday 16 July, making it even easier for people to find their nearest centre by simply entering their postcode.

GP Nikki Kanani, who is an NHS medical director for primary care and works for the vaccination programme, said there has "never been a more important time" to get vaccinated.

"It not only protects you and your family but also your friends and those around you," she said.

“So while you’re out enjoying the glorious weather we are expecting this weekend, do your bit and ‘grab a jab’ too.”

A new vaccination centre at the University of West England opened earlier this month. Credit: BPM Media.

More than 68 million vaccinations have been delivered by the NHS in England since 91-year-old Margaret Keenan received the first jab outside of a clinical trial on 8 December 2020.

This means the NHS Vaccination Programme has jabbed over 38 million people across the country – more than 85% of all adults.

Anyone aged 18 or older is being urged to visit their nearest walk-in centre this weekend or book their appointment on the National Booking Service website.

Anybody who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

People who attend a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment using the national booking system.