Police have released images of a man they want to find after a teenage girl was seriously sexually assaulted in Bristol.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday 4 July in Bedminster.

The suspect, believed to use the nickname 'Mo', approached the young girl in the Harbourside area of the city.

Police have released CCTV images of the man they urgently want to identify. They describe him as "mixed race, of portly build, about 5ft 9ins, with dark facial hair."

It is believed he was wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball cap.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Tola Munro, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We urgently want to identify and speak to the man the footage as part of our ongoing investigation into this deeply concerning incident. “The victim in this case has been supported by highly trained investigators and specialists from partner agencies, and we’re keeping her fully updated on the progress of this inquiry. “If you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of the man shown in the images and footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221151771.”