Bath stabbing: Man arrested after 'altercation' on Pulteney Bridge

A man has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Bath.

Police say a man suffered stab wounds during an altercation on Pulteney Bridge at approximately 11.55pm on Thursday 15 July.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested a 20-year-old man in relation to the incident. He remains in police custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police is carrying out forensic work at the scene and traffic is expected to be disrupted heading into the city for the morning of Friday 16 July.﻿

Officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols and the force is appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed what happened should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221160283."