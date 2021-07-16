Bath stabbing: Man arrested after 'altercation' on Pulteney Bridge
A man has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Bath.
Police say a man suffered stab wounds during an altercation on Pulteney Bridge at approximately 11.55pm on Thursday 15 July.
Avon and Somerset Police arrested a 20-year-old man in relation to the incident. He remains in police custody.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.
Avon and Somerset Police is carrying out forensic work at the scene and traffic is expected to be disrupted heading into the city for the morning of Friday 16 July.
Officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols and the force is appealing for witnesses.
A spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed what happened should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221160283."
