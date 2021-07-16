Play video

Director of Public Health South West Debbie Stark speaks on Covid in the region

There are now more than 12,000 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the West Country – an increase of almost 50 per cent from the past week.

The hardest-hit city in the region is Plymouth where cases have more than doubled to 427 in just seven days (130 per cent increase).

Elsewhere, cases have doubled in South Hams (86) and have increased by 99 per cent in Torbay, where the council urged caution amid rising case numbers.

The number of positive infections in Cornwall has risen up to 1,384 (45 per cent increase) while Bristol now has 2,517 confirmed cases (46 per cent increase).

Wiltshire has the third highest number of cases (945), followed by South Gloucestershire (930).

Scroll down for a breakdown by area.

The rising figures have led to a record number of people being told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app this week.

Debbie Stark, Director of Public Health South West, warned measures still need to be taken to limit the spread of coronavirus spreading further.

She said: "I think in terms of fortitude, we need to accept that we are not in a position where we can say there is no risk.

"You can protect yourself and other people by continuing to wash your hands, cover your face with a mask, try to be out in the fresh air, making sure you’ve been double vaccinated, and taking up that offer of vaccination."

Local councillors and MPs discussed the easing of restrictions in The West Country Debate, along with housing crisis and racism.

The breakdown of confirmed Delta cases in the South West (as of July 14):