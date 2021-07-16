Very young children have a high protection against Covid-19 despite being vulnerable to respiratory viruses like flu, according to a study carried out by Bristol researchers.

When compared with adults, infants produce high levels of antibodies and immune cells that specifically protect them against the virus.

The study was led by academics and paediatricians at the University of Bristol and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Their findings help explain why most youngsters have only been very mildly affected by Covid-19 and have an "extremely low" risk of serious illness or death.

Health experts say this is "unexpected", when young people are vulnerable to other respiratory conditions like flu.

They set out to examine antibody and cellular immune responses to the virus, names SARS-Cov-2, in young infants.

They analysed immune responses in four infants under three months old who had mild cases of coronavirus in March 2020, alongside adults who had recovered from it.

The results showed that young infants produce relatively high levels of antibodies and immune cells that can specifically protect against COVID-19, compared with adults.

This could help explain why youngsters appear protected from severe cases of the illness at a period of their life when they could be more vulnerable.

Dr Anu Goenka, Clinical Lecturer in Paediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology at the University of Bristol and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, said: “By conducting a detailed study on young infants who are relatively protected from severe COVID-19, we have shown what protective immunity 'looks like’, in terms of the make-up of specific antibodies and immune cells directed against SARS-CoV-2.

“This is very useful information for the design of future COVID-19 vaccines that could seek to induce and mimic the signature of this protective immunity.”

The work was supported by Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal, the dedicated charity for the children’s hospital, the Elizabeth Blackwell Institute, Wellcome and UKRI.