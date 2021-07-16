Fire crews have been called to a quarry in South Gloucestershire after reports of a dog which was stuck on a ledge.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter to say crews were at a quarry near Chipping Sodbury, with crews from Yate and Temple fire stations in attendance.

Avon and Somerset Police are also at the scene on Wickwar Road to help control traffic.

Another crew from Portishead has also arrived at the scene as well as officers from the drone team.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a drone is being used to establish the best access point to the dog.

A dog had to be rescued from the quarry in November of last year with police and fire crews being called to the same area.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We were called at 2.07pm to reports of a dog stuck in a quarry.

"On arrival crews from Yate, Temple, Portishead, Bedminster and Bath found one dog in need of rescue from the quarry.

"The drones team are also in attendance.

"The incident is currently ongoing."