Nominate your West Country heroes for this year's Pride of Britain awards

The search is on for this year's fantastic fundraiser to represent our region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

It could be someone inspired by the late, great Captain Sir Tom Moore or perhaps someone who has dedicated years to raising money for good causes.

Whatever their story, we would love to hear about them and find our next deserving winner of the ITV Fundraiser of the Year award.

Carol Vorderman presenting the 2011 Pride of Britain Awards Credit: ITV

It might be a friend, family member, colleague, or person who does good things in your community who follows in the footsteps of Gloucester's Jamie McDonald.

He won the accolade of Fundraiser of the Year in 2019 with his incredible determination and selflessness.

Jamie was born with syringomyelia, a rare spinal condition which saw him spend the first nine years of his life in and out of hospital. He also had a debilitating immune deficiency, epilepsy and problems with his legs, causing his family to fear he may never walk again.

Gloucester's adventureman Jamie McDonald named Pride of Britain fundraiser of the Year in 2019

But at the age of nine his symptoms eased, and with the help of doctors and nurses at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, Jamie became more active, enabling him to play sports sports such as tennis, which saw a noticeable improvement in his condition.

At 25, Jamie's fundraising ambitions started when he saved up enough money for a deposit on a house, but something didn’t feel right. He pulled out and bought a bicycle for £50, and flew to Bangkok.

In 2012, he cycled 14,000 miles from Bangkok to his hometown of Gloucester, raising £10,000 for the hospital which had treated him as a child.

British adventurer Jamie McDonald in Gloucester after breaking the Guinness World Record for the most miles run on a treadmill in seven days Credit: Rod Minchin/PA

Two days after finishing the challenge, he made the decision to attempt the world static none-stop cycling record, which stood at 224 hours and 24 minutes. Pushing through sleep deprivation he managed to secure a world-record breaking 268 hours, more than 11 days.

In March 2013, Jamie ran across Canada, becoming the first person to run 5,000 miles - the equivalent of 200 marathons, unaided. That same year he founded the Superhero Foundation, a charity which grants money to families for treatment not otherwise available on the NHS, and for seriously-ill children around the world.

And in March 2019, Jamie set out on his most ambitious challenge yet, while dressed as his alter-ego Adventureman. He ran 5,550-miles across America battling 50C deserts, as well as dodging rattlesnakes and mountain lions. To date he has raised almost £1million.

Every year, the awards honour unsung heroes who, through acts of selflessness and care, make the world a better place.

Our regional winner will be one of 17 ITV regional finalists in with a shout of being crowned overall Pride of Britain Fundraiser.

For more information and to nominate your hero, click here.