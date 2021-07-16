Derriford Health and Wellbeing Centre is urging people to attend their Covid-19 vaccination appointment today (16 July).

A spokesperson for the centre said some people may have received a text or email suggesting their appointment was cancelled and instead should go to Home Park stadium in Plymouth.

But these messages were sent in error and the centre asks that people come as originally planned.

"The centre is open and please ignore any messages by email or text that have asked you to attend Home Park."

However the centre, on the Derriford Hospital site, will be closing down after 16 July.

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said this is because Home Park now has the capacity to deliver as many vaccinations as the two sites combined.

From Saturday 17 July, Derriford Health and Wellbeing Centre will no longer be in operation.