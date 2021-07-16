Red Arrows confirmed to headline Sidmouth Air Show

Sidmouth Airshow is set to take place on Regatta weekend next month and the Red Arrows have been confirmed to headline.

It will be the first Devon show in two years for the world famous Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatic Team due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sidmouth Town Council has also confirmed the rest of the line-up which includes the Royal Navy’s Solo Wildcat Helicopter Display Team, a performance by Rich Goodwin in his Pitts Biplane and the RAF Dakota of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The Red Arrows fly over St Ives during the G7 Summit, 2021 Credit: PA

Chairman of Sidmouth town council, Cllr Ian Barlow, said: “This is fantastic news that after an absence of two years, the Red Arrows are to return as well as the Spitfires and Dakota. Sidmouth is the best possible place to watch and get an uninterrupted view of all these teams in the country.

"It’s just the boost we all need at the moment.”

The Red Arrows fly over Gwithian Beach during the G7 Summit in Cornwall Credit: PA

The event will offer extra car parking and traffic management including the closure of the esplanade to allow the support teams to set up an extra public space for watching and enjoying the event.

Sidmouth’s Airshow will, subject to regulations and the recovery roadmap, take place on Friday 27 August from approximately 5.30pm.

The participation of teams will be based upon aircraft availability and weather conditions.