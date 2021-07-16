A whale was spotted just yards away from sailors off the coast of Plymouth as they were training for the Great Britain SailGP event this weekend.

The animal emerged from the water two or three times near Mount Batten Pier in Plymouth Sound on the morning of Friday 15 July.

A small crowd of people witnessed the spectacle, including 20-year-old student James Weir.

"I am interested in sailing and had my camera with me to take pictures of the Waszps," he said.

"I heard people say that they had seen a whale so I got ready.

"It was really cool, I have never seen a whale in the Sound before. I have heard about dolphins and basking sharks."

The animal was also pictured by Plymouth's lifeboat. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

The whale was among the Waszps, which are sailed by youngsters as part of the international Sail Grand Prix.

The main F50 catamarans were also out in Plymouth Sound ahead of the main event this weekend.

Photographs also show the whale with the Plymouth Lifeboat, which was returning to the city.

Plymouth is hosting the third event of SailGP Season 2 as part of the global league’s schedule for 2021 with competitors from across the world.