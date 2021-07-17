Bath stabbing - police charge 20-year-old man

Police have charged a 20-year-old man after an alleged stabbing in Bath.

It happened on Pulteney Bridge on Thursday (15 July).

Police say a man in his sixties suffered stab wounds during the altercation which took place at approximately 11.55pm. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Alexander Tigoglu, 20, has been charged with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared in front of magistrates on Saturday (17 July) where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 16 August.