Cornwall: 15-year-old girl missing from home in Redruth

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage girl missing from her home in Redruth.

Mia Hyman, 15, was last seen at her home address in Pool on Friday 9 July.

Devon and Cornwall Police describe her as a "white female, 5ft 5ins, of medium build with blonde, shoulder length hair which is quite curly."

She has links to St Agnes but could be in the Plymouth area, according to police.

If you have seen Mia, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0013 of Friday 9 July.