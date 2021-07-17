Fenced-off parking for e-scooters could be introduced in Bristol

Fenced off parking for e-scooters could be coming to Bristol under new plans being considered by the city council.

Asked if Bristol would follow Portsmouth’s lead by introducing docking stations to stop e-scooters cluttering pavements, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said plans for specific parking zones are being considered.

Mr Rees told a members meeting on Tuesday 6 July that Bristol City Council has "talked to Voi about taking parking spaces and having fencing around it" and is "looking at how they can put that in”.

But he also stressed having physical infrastructure like docking stations would be a backwards step. Mr Rees said: “That’s not what we mean by having some form of fenced-in area that says ‘put your scooter inside this specific area’.”

He added: "Electric scooters around the world have worked best without physical infrastructure and we’ll consider those options in this trial."

It comes amid criticism of the Voi e-scooter trial being undertaken in Bristol.

Mr Rees says he is pushing for the trial period to be extended until the end of next year, but some councillors branded them a "real menace" and a "gimmicky toy".

Frome Vale ward Tory Cllr Lesley Alexander said: “I appreciate the motives and good intentions behind this year-long trial but, in practice, e-scooters are proving to be a real menace for other road-users and pedestrians.

“With helmets merely optional, this represents a health and safety issue for scooter users themselves. Nationally, there have already been fatalities.

“I am constantly receiving complaints about inconsiderate riders and the dangerous use of these machines which are dumped anywhere when they are finished which creates problems for wheelchair users and people with pushchairs.

“There are also serious issues with private electric models being ridden entirely illegally on the public highway.

“At best, this transport choice is essentially a gimmicky toy for young adults.

“It is a low-grade kind of active travel that is unlikely to make any serious impact on the overall volume of commuter, casual or visitor journeys.”

She said councillors should be given a vote on extending or ending the trial.

But responding to this with a written reply, Mr Rees said: “We campaigned to bring e-scooters to Bristol and in the main they have been an overwhelming success, here and in cities all over the world.

“They provide low-carbon alternative travel options and have been important in supporting the public transport network.

“Along with our partners at the combined authority, we are working with Voi on constant improvement. Including issues around parking, illegal use and pavements.

“Voi has a three-strike policy. After three strikes, the user account is blocked and the rider won’t be able to rent a Voi scooter again.

“To address concerns raised, Voi has introduced messaging at the start and end of each ride to encourage appropriate rider behaviour."

He said he would raise the issue of identifying individual e-scooters on the move when they were being ridden inappropriately with Voi and transport officers.

The mayor said the Department for Transport had given an option to extend the trial beyond the end of October until the end of March 2022.

“We’ll be pushing for this to take place. We hope that the government makes this permanent and opens up private ownership and usage,” he said.

Credit: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporting Service.