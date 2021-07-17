A pair of twins from Devon have graduated from the same university on the same course and at the same time.

Adam and Jack Tremlett, from Ivybridge, both graduated in medicine at the University of Exeter and have enjoyed a special graduation celebration in their gowns.

Their mother is a nurse and Jack said it’s his mother’s influence that helped drive the pair through their studies.

He said: "I think mum’s stories of life in the NHS did inspire us.

"The chances of getting into medical school are low as it’s so competitive, so we didn’t expect both of us to get places in Exeter.

Adam and Jack as babies

"I think our competitive natures helped motivate us achieve the academic workload too!"

Adam said he enjoyed studying with his brother and that they enjoy celebrating each other’s success.

He said: "We’ve got a tried and tested technique of throwing exam questions at each other and testing each other. We’re the ultimate study buddies.

"The only issue has been that we often have to smile awkwardly in hospital, when a colleague mistakes one of us for the other.

"We’ve both played cricket and football from a young age and we’re both Army Reservists. We celebrate each other’s successes, and inspire each other to be the best we can."

The twins have always been close and are photographed here in school

Both had their clinical placements disrupted, while Adam was doing placements in A&E and in respiratory medicine.

Adam said: "I was thrown right in the deep end, and I really saw the effects of COVID-19 on patients, staff and also on managers.

"We’re really excited and proud to graduate. After this last year, we’re feeling so ready to work in medicine as a job.

These five years of study have been really rewarding, and they’ve definitely prepared us well to be junior doctors.

"Fortunately I’m going to Derriford in Plymouth and Jack will be at the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital, so we won’t get mistaken for each other so much!"

Adam will spend the next phase of his education at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth while Jack will be at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital

Professor Ian Fussell, Vice Dean of Education at the University of Exeter Medical School, said: "It really has been an exceptional year for our students.

"Many of them have supported the NHS through covering shifts on wards in hugely difficult circumstances, supporting vaccine trials and administering vaccines.

"We’re so proud of all they’ve achieved and I’m sure they’ll make exceptional health practitioners and leaders.

"We’re delighted to celebrate their gradation with them, ahead of a full in-person ceremony when we can do that."