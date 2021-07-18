A woman from Bristol has run the around the entirety of the British coast and set multiple records while doing so.

Elise Downing has become the first woman to run the full 5,000-mile route, as well as the youngest ever person to do so.

The 23-year-old has now written a book about her experiences to inspire other young people to believe they are capable of doing more than they think.

Before setting out on the adventure, Elise had to buy a backpack and borrow a tent - having had little experience of running beforehand.

She then set off, taking in some of the country's most beautiful countryside, in all kinds of weather.

The entire journey took Elise ten months - or 301 days, to be precise.

Asked what made her do take on the challenge, the ultra runner replied: "It seemed like a good idea at the time.

Elise's book was released earlier this month and hopes to inspire others, rather than simply recount her journey. Credit: Elise Downing/ Summersdale.

"I was literally just sitting at work one day and I was looking at a map of Britain and the idea kind of popped into my head.

"I thought, 'Has anyone cycled or walked around the coast of Britain?' And it turned out quite a few people had done that. But no-one had really ran it at the time. And for some reason, I thought that perhaps I could have a go at it."

Speaking of her running experience, Elise said she had previously dressed as a Crayola crayon when running in the Milton Keynes Marathon to raise money for charity.

"It was an awful race. I cried for about eight miles, and a small child called me 'the crying crayon', so that was pretty much the extent of my running experience."

She hopes her book will others that can have a go at something that is out of character.

"It didn't matter that I wasn't an experienced runner and I had no idea what I was doing - I could still go and have a go at this thing, even though I don't think any of my friends and family thought I could actually do it."

Elise says she has no plans to ever redo the feat - though she is thinking of what great feat she may take on next.