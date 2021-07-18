Burglary in quiet Cotswolds village - arrest made

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a theft from a house in a quiet Cotswolds village.

Police have seized a number of stolen items including three bikes, a set of golf clubs, and a car that was stolen from a local care company.

Officers were called shortly after 4.15am on Sunday morning (18 July), to reports that two men had been spotted in the front garden of a house in Down Ampney.

The pair soon fled in a vehicle when confronted by the home owners and officers were quickly deployed to track them down.

PS Tom Coombs and PC George Howe later found an abandoned vehicle nearby, which was stolen from a local care company.

They then found two men on bikes who again fled when they saw the officers.

One man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary and the other man, who was wearing a blue hooded top, managed to cycle away. Enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Police seized some golf clubs from the men. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police said investigating officers are still trying to find the owner of the golf clubs which were in a Dunlop bag with a black Callaway towel attached.

PS Coombs said: "Burglary is a callous crime and can have a devastating impact on the victims involved.

"I would like to thank the quick-thinking member of the public who quite rightly dialled 999 to report the suspicious behaviour.

"I'm glad we've been able to recover a number of stolen items and on this occasion it was before the rightful owners realised they had been burgled overnight.

"Unfortunately one man managed to evade us but enquiries are ongoing to locate him."

The force said: "If you are the rightful owner of the golf clubs or have information to help locate the other person suspected of being involved please submit information to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 96 of 18 July: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report You can also call police on 101."