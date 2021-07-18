Dorset: Police appeal after woman raped in Weymouth park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 40s was raped in a park in Weymouth.

It happened at around 10.15pm on Friday 16 July in St John's Gardens between Carlton Road South and Dorchester Road.

Dorset Police officers attended and arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of rape.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Laura Hobson, of Weymouth CID, said: “An investigation is underway and a number of enquiries are ongoing, including gathering CCTV and carrying out house-to-house visits.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have information to assist my enquiries to please get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a man who left The Park pub at around 9.30pm and sat on a bench in the park to smoke a cigarette as he may be a potential witness and have important information that could assist our investigation.

“We will continue to do all we can to support the victim and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached by anyone with any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210114026.