Coastguards in Burnham-on-Sea were called to multiple incidents in one day this weekend, mostly involving people who were stuck in mud.

On Facebook a member of the rescue team described Saturday (17 July) as "a fine example of how our days can go from zero to flat out in a matter of minutes."

It came as temperatures across the West Country are predicted to reach record highs, with people flocking to beaches across the region.

At around 5pm on Saturday crews were called to help Weston-super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team rescue several people stuck in the mud.

The Fire Rescue Service Hovercraft was used to bring the people back to safety and one person needed treatment for exhaustion.

On Facebook a spokesperson said: "Our Officer in Charge liaised with the Fire Service and Ambulance units on scene and with so many people out in the mud it was decided to just utilise the hovercraft to turn people around and get them back to the sand where they would be safest."

One casualty had to be treated for exhaustion. Credit: Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team

The team was also called to reports that two adults and three children were stuck out in the mud in Brean.

"The adults were struggling but the children were walking with ease," a spokesperson said.

"When we arrived there were two people who were still making slow progress out of the mud, as it turns out they were not the family that was initially reported.

"The two persons who were now in the mud had walked out to tell the family that they were in danger.

"They had potentially become the casualties instead.

"This is why we are so passionate about safety and why entering into the situation to intervene is not the right thing to do."

When the team was heading back to Burnham, they found another man looking "unwell".

"We stopped to ask if they needed any help and in no time at all, we had him in a stretcher and monitored him until the Ambulance arrived," they said.

"Once they had given him their initial checks we carried him up the steps and to the Ambulance and into their care."

Writing on social media the spokesperson added: "Three incidents just like that......the life of a Coastguard is rarely dull.

"We would like to say again that entering into the mud or water to rescue others is not something we would encourage.

"The potential to become a casualty yourself is high."