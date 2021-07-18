Police concerned for welfare of woman missing from Bristol since Friday

Avon and Somerset Police have said they are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing from Bristol since Friday, July 16.

Police have said that Clare was last seen in the Speedwell area of Bristol at around 11:45pm on Friday.

They also issued another photo of what she is believed to have been wearing at the time.

In a statement police said: "We’re appealing for the public’s help to find a missing woman. We’re concerned for Clare’s welfare and need help finding her."

"She was last seen in the Speedwell area of Bristol at 11.45pm on Friday (16 July). At the time, she was wearing a blue roll neck jumper and checked pyjama bottoms.

"A CCTV image showing the clothing Clare was wearing when she was last seen

"She’s white, of slim build and has long brown hair."

Anyone who may have any information should call 999 and quote reference 5221161339.