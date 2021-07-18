Waitrose delivery van crashes in to cottage in quiet Cornish village

A Waitrose delivery van careered across a front garden of a house before crashing in to the property in a Cornish village.

Both the occupant of the cottage and the driver of the van were not seriously injured in the incident in Newton near Helston on the morning of Friday, July 16.

Crews from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, Devon and Cornwall Police and paramedics, including Cornwall Air Ambulance were called to the scene after the incident.In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The driver is believed to have sustained a minor hand injury. The occupant of the property is also thought to have sustained minor injuries and has been taken to hospital."Emergency services remain at the scene and the incident is ongoing. There is significant damage to the building and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.”