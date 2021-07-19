Nightclubs have reopened in Bristol and elsewhere across the South West as Covid restrictions lift for the first time since the pandemic started.

Huge queues formed outside venues in the city, which opened without restrictions from midnight.

Lakota Nightclub in central Bristol hosted a special event called The Rave Returns, which was attended by a full capacity crowd.

It is the venue’s first sell-out event since the pandemic started in March 2020.

People inside Lakota Nightclub for the event. Credit: BPM Media

Inside Lakota Nightclub. Credit: BPM Media

Crowds at the event. Credit: BPM Media

Pictures showed expectant clubbers gathered outside shortly before the clock struck midnight, when a huge cheer was heard.

Harbourside nightclub Pryzm also hosted a reopening party from midnight, with other venues planning similar events this week.

While rules have been lifted, government guidelines continue to urge caution with people being urged to meet outside where possible, pubs to continue with table service and employers to encourage a gradual return to the workplace.

Many shops, attractions and transport bodies also say face-coverings will still be required in their premises and vehicles, despite mask-wearing and social distancing no longer being mandatory.