Coastguard’s warning after car blocks North Devon beach access point

A warning has been issued by the Coastguard in North Devon after a car was left parked in front of a beach access point.

Bideford Coastguard issued the plea on its Facebook page after a vehicle was spotted in front of a gate into Seafield near Westward Ho! beach.

In a short statement, a spokesperson said it is vital “people think of the emergency services” when parking.

"Whilst returning from today's callout, the team noticed that the gate into Seafield was blocked by a parked car,” the statement said.

"We'd like to take the opportunity to remind people to think of the emergency services before they block access points especially to coastal areas.

"Have a fun and safe weekend and remember if you see anyone in trouble on the coast or in the estuaries, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."

The plea was issued as the South West experienced one of the hottest weekends of the year - with temperatures reaching highs of 26 degrees Celsius.