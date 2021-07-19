Police in Cornwall are investigating a burglary and serious sexual assault which happened in Truro at the weekend.

Devon and Cornwall Police are hoping to identify the man pictured above following an incident on Sunday 17 July. People are being warned not to approach him but to call 999 if they see him.

The force say the burglary and serious sexual assault occurred in Truro, between midnight and 4:40am.

Officers believe the may be able to help with their enquiries. They are also asking members of the public to remain vigilant and keep their property secure.

The victim of the incident is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Detective Inspector Ian Jolliff said: “We are investigating a burglary at a domestic premises and a serious sexual assault in Truro.

“Police are asking the local community to remain vigilant around home security.

“Residents can expect to see additional police resources in the area now and over the coming days.

“We would like in particular to speak to the man pictured in relation to our enquiries. We ask that people come forward if they have information that may identify him.

Please do not approach the male - if you see him, dial 999. Detective Inspector Ian Jolliff

Police officer are continuing to carry out investigations in the area. They are asking the public to call 999 if they see the man pictured above.

Other information can be passed to police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, and quoting crime reference CR/060422/21.

Any information can also be reported anonymously, through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.