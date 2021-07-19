Motorcyclist in hospital after 'hit-and-run' crash in Cornwall

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious and possibly life-changing injuries following a crash in Cornwall.

The man was riding a motorbike on Sunday, 18 July when he was hit by a silver Chrysler 300C CRD car.

He was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

The crash took place in Wilson Way in Redruth around 5.30pm, which was closed in both directions while the scene was examined.

The driver of the Chrysler did not stop following the incident and Devon and Cornwall Police is now appealing for them to come forward.

The vehicle suffered damage to its front and is believed to be missing its front number plate.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact police, quoting log number 0766 18/07/21.