Plymouth beaver rehomed after mate killed by car

A beaver living in a special enclosure in Plymouth has been rehomed after his mate was hit by a car and died.

The pair, named Brian and Beryl, escaped from their paddock at Poole Farm in Leigham on July 4.

It happened during stormy weather, and Beryl’s body was later found in Forder Valley Road.

Plymouth City Council said at the time it believed she had been hit by a car.

Beryl arrived in January but died after escaping from her enclosure during stormy weather.

Brian was captured and returned to his enclosure but will now be rehomed, the authority said.

‘A difficult decision’

"Clearly we need to do some work to redesign and reinforce the damaged areas of the enclosure to ensure this can't happen again,” the council said in a statement.

"While it's sad for us and for all the people who have taken an interest in Brian, the best thing for him is to go to a new home."

Plymouth City Council said Brian will be rehomed after Beryl (pictured) died.

The council added it was “not the end” of the project and said beavers will return to Plymouth in the future, once improvements are made.

Mark Elliott, beaver project lead at Devon Wildlife Trust, said: "This lovely wooded stream valley has always been very suitable for beavers.

"By repairing and reinforcing the fencing, coppicing some of the alder, and slowing the flood flows we can make the site more resilient to high-rainfall events."