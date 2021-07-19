A woman has died after an incident at a popular beach in North Devon.

The woman was pulled from the water at Croyde Beach at around 10:30am on Saturday 17 July.

HM Coastguard and RNLI crews were called to the scene along with paramedics and police officers.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We were contacted at around 10.35am on Saturday 17 July with reports that a body had been found in the sea at Croyde beach.

"HM Coastguard, paramedics and the air ambulance also attended the incident. A 61-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."