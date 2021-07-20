England footballer Harry Maguire spotted holidaying in North Devon

England footballer and Manchester United star Harry Maguire has been spotted in North Devon.

The defender was pictured with a fan in Croyde, where he is believed to be on holiday.

The 28-year-old is enjoying some downtime after playing in the Euros, which the Three Lions finished as runners-up.

But his time off might be cut short after local side Georgeham and Croyde Rovers FC jokingly asked if the centre-back would play in their upcoming match.

The team tweeted Maguire asking if he would play against “local rivals” Braunton FC.

“Hey Harry, heard you’re in Croyde on holiday,” the team posted.

“We have a game on Saturday vs our local rivals Braunton FC. Fancy helping us out?”

Maguire - who will return to his club Manchester United in the coming weeks - is yet to respond to the invite.