Jet-ski couple rescued by RNLI after stalling engine

A couple on board a jet-ski had to be rescued by the RNLI on the hottest day of the year after stalling.

The pair feared they would be washed out to sea after failing to restart the engine near Stert Island, off Burnham-on-Sea.

An RNLI crew responded after receiving a call on Monday (July 19) afternoon.

The jet-ski being towed. Credit: RNLI/Mike Lang

Tim Walters, who was part of the rescue, said they quickly found the stranded couple and towed their jet-ski back to Burnham beach.

“Apparently, they ran aground and the engine stalled,” he explained.

“Being unable to restart it, they risked being carried out to sea. They were very pleased to see us.”