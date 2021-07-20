Play video

One of the oldest buildings in Plymouth is opening up as an interactive museum, bringing the voices of the past into the present day.

The Elizabethan House on the Barbican has been painstakingly restored and is now ready to welcome visitors as part of the city's Mayflower celebrations.

The house has been renovated and restored. Credit: ITV News

As part of the £1.7million restoration, visitors can enjoy an audio-visual tour, with local actors playing the people who lived in the house through the years.

Projections, artefacts and even smells all add to a truly unique experience.

The house was last restored in the 1920s and this latest project has uncovered new information - rather than being a family home, as previously believed, the rooms were actually rented out.

The house survived centuries of turbulence, including the Victorian slum clearances of the early 1900s and the Blitz of the Second World War.

The house is now open for members of the public to visit. Credit: ITV News

Elizabethan House officer Hannah Pooley said: "It's taken a lot of effort and a lot of love to get it back to where it should be.

"It's the last and most authentic version of an Elizabethan merchant's house that we have in Plymouth. We have lost so many of our historic buildings that it's really special to have one that is the same layout and essentially the structure is 420 years old.

"We just can't wait for people to come in and see what we've done."