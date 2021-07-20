Tributes are being paid to Newquay fundraiser Chrissie Jackson who has passed away after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in 2019.

Following her diagnosis, Chrissie became determined to make the most of every day and set up Chrissie's Sunshine Appeal raising more than £50,000 for nine different charities in and around Cornwall.

The charities she fundraised for included Newquay RNLI, The Cove Macmillan and Refuge 4 Pets.

Among the ways Chrissie raised awareness and funds was setting herself the challenge of having 'Chemo in Cool Places'. She received chemotherapy treatment in unusual locations such as Centre Court at Wimbledon and before going on a zip wire at Cornwall's Eden Project.

Chrissie Jackson raised more than £50,000 for charity. Credit: ITV West Country

In recognition of her fundraising in 2020 Chrissie was nominated ITV West Country's Fundraiser of the Year in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

After being diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic cancer, Chrissie said her life's motto became "Hold your face to the sun and let the shadows fall behind you."

Details of Chrissie's funeral will be released in due course.