Protesters scale town hall and set off flares at Bristol Airport inquiry

Protesters scaled Weston-super-Mare’s town hall and set off flares as an inquiry into Bristol Airport’s expansion plans got underway.

A large number of activists took to the streets of the North Somerset town today (July 20) as proceedings started.

Airport bosses are appealing North Somerset Council’s decision to vote against its expansion plans, which would allow for an extra 23,800 flights to new destinations.

The airport maintains an increase in capacity would create jobs and support regional economic growth.

A blow-up model of the Earth was also installed by activists from Extinction Rebellion. Credit: ITV News

But the plans have been widely criticised by environmental groups - including Extinction Rebellion - who say they will lead to congested roads, increased noise and more pollution.

The public inquiry into the plans is being heard at Weston-super-Mare town hall and is expected to last 10 weeks.