Somerset bin collections missed due to staff in Covid self-isolation

Missed waste collections are set to continue in Somerset because workers are having to self-isolate.

Somerset Waste Partnership has struggled with schedules in recent weeks because of a national shortage of HGV drivers, but there is now extra pressure because of the number of people receiving alerts via the NHS Covid app.

It follows similar issues in Bristol earlier this month.

Managing Director of Somerset Waste Partnership Mickey Green said: "This week there are unfortunately going to be some missed recycling collections.

"We'll do our best to get back but it may not be possible.

"Firstly - apologies. We are doing everything we can. You can help us by squashing your cans and your plastics, sorting everything as neatly as you can.

"If you haven't got space for your food waste - which in this weather I know will be a worry to a lot of people - double-bag it and put it in your black bag.

"You can take your recycling and some residual to the recycling centres if you need to but we'll do our very best to make sure that no one is affected twice in a row."