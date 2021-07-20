Tesco staff are patrolling car parks across the region to protect dogs left in hot cars.

As temperatures soar across the country, the supermarket is working with the RSPCA to safeguard animals.

The West Country has been issued an 'extreme heat weather warning' by the Met Office with temperatures regularly around 30 degrees celsius since the weekend.

Tesco said patrols would be taking place to check no animals have been left in cars:

"We're working with the RSPCA and all of our colleagues in store have received training to ensure animal welfare is protected.

"Our colleagues regularly patrol our car parks & are given guidance on what to do if they spot a dog unattended in a car."