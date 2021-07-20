Urgent appeal after sex attacker absconds from Gloucestershire prison

An urgent police appeal has been issued to find a man who has absconded from a prison in Gloucestershire.

Paul O’Connor was last seen in Bristol city centre on the evening of Monday, 19 July.

The 33-year-old is currently serving a custodial sentence for sexual assault at HMP Leyhill in Tortworth.

He had been released on a temporary licence but failed to return at the allocated time.

In their appeal, Avon and Somerset Police warned members of the public to not approach O’Connor if they see him.

“O’Connor is described as white, 5ft 6ins, with a goatee beard and dark hair, pulled back into a bun,” the force said.

“He is believed to be wearing a black and blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.

“Although he was last seen in Bristol, he has links to Nailsea, Weston-super-Mare, Taunton, Minehead, Dulverton, Torquay and Weymouth.

“If you see O’Connor, don’t approach him, but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221163359.”