Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees has said that the entire track and trace system needs to be 'overhauled' suggesting that the current situation in the city is a 'perfect storm'.

The number of people being forced to self-isolate has increased and Mr Rees said that the city was in a precarious situation, explaining that there are currently 772 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in Bristol.

The number of cases in the city is the highest it's ever been. Credit: ITV News

It is the highest it has been at any stage during the pandemic and the mayor urged people to be cautious, suggesting that cases were not declining yet.

"We are asking people to adopt the Bristol standard and continue with Covid safe procedures," he said.

"Hands, face coverings and space and continue to meet in open spaces. We need to be wary and take care of people who are vulnerable or who have an underlying health condition. That concern and expectation needs to be a part of our city culture moving forward."

Mr Rees said that crowds gathering for Euro 2020 would have provided an opportunity for the virus to spread.

The mayor, who was speaking at his fortnightly press conference, said that some services across the council had been struggling because of staff isolating after being contacted by the track and trace system.

Bristol Waste reported a shortage of staff in recent weeks leading to a suspension in some collection services across the city.

The mayor said that there had been a number of 'pings' across the organisation but urged people to stick together.

"It has impacted on the organisation, we have had people working additional hours but it has meant a suspension of some collections," he said.

"It has interrupted the service. We have to recognise this is happening in many places and we ask the city to be gracious and we have to get through this together.

"I think the entire system needs to be overhauled. That is one of the lessons we have to learn from this. The whole system needs to be looked at in the name of providing local and national certainty."

The mayor also had a message for those people who do not feel comfortable in the city because of a rise in cases and removal of all coronavirus restrictions from Monday.

He added: "If you are one of those vulnerable people then follow those safe behaviours as much as you can but I would also ask that you spread the culture and talk to your friends and neighbours 'we are collectively responsible for building a safe culture in the city'.

"I would also urge people to get their vaccines as soon as they can. Please take every opportunity to make sure you are fully vaccinated and encourage everyone else to do so."