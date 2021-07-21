Government backs single council for Somerset

Five councils in Somerset could be scrapped and replaced by just one authority in a major redesign of local government.

The news follows an announcement from the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government MP Robert Jenrick.

In a statement, he said: “Residents, businesses and service providers in Somerset have had their say on what will work best for their area and now councils can start planning for the next step.

“Where there is local support, changing the structure of local government can offer better value for money and improved services for residents.”

Somerset County Council has been campaigning for change in local government for years. Credit: ITV News

The next step of the process will be to seek approval Parliament so that the plans can be implemented.

The decision will affect over half a million people who live in the Somerset County Council area, which includes towns such as Taunton, Bridgwater, Yeovil and Frome.

The authorities being abolished could be Somerset County Council, Somerset West & Taunton Council, Mendip District Council, South Somerset District Council and Sedgemoor District Council.

The announcement is in line with the wishes of Somerset County Council, which has been arguing for a single unitary authority for the area for years.

The change will bring the area in line with places like Dorset, Wiltshire and Cornwall, which all have unitary councils.

It will mean that residents' council tax goes to one new authority instead of to a district and a county council. That authority will take on all their responsibilities - including sectors such as education, roads, planning and licensing.

The decision does not affect people who live in North Somerset or the Bath and North East Somerset area, which already have unitary councils.