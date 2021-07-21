A man has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after being found guilty of stabbing a man six times in a serious assault in Salisbury.

Terence Hart, 39, of Wood Lane, Chippenham, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court on Monday (July 19). It follows a previous trial where he had been found guilty of one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It relates to an incident in Catherine Street on May 20 2019. Hart stabbed a man who he knew six times across the head, neck and back.

The man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. He spent four days in hospital before being discharged.Detective Constable Caroline Biggs said: “This assault began as a minor physical argument between Hart and the victim, and Hart initially left the scene with a slight bruising to his eye."However, Hart then returned, and in revenge for the earlier altercation, stabbed his victim six times, causing serious injuries which at the time were feared to be fatal."He then fled the scene, disposing of his knife in a drain, before being arrested by police. This assault happened on a busy street in the middle of the city and caused significant concern to the local community.“I would like to thank the public for their co-operation throughout this investigation, particularly those who witnessed the assault and assisted our enquiries. This was very much a team effort.