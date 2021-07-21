Royals explore Devon on third day of South West tour

Play video

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall meet residents in Devon on day three of their royal tour.

The couple began the day in Bideford to crowds waiting to welcome them. They were then shown an exhibition of photographs depicting rural life in Devon in years gone by.

The Duchess later visited Children's Hospice South West which cares for children with life-threatening conditions at its base in Little Bridge House, near Barnstaple.

As patron of the charity, Camilla was eager to see how they have been coping with the pandemic in the charity's 30th anniversary year.

Little Bridge House opened 25 years ago Credit: ITV News

Eddie Farwell, co-founder and Chief Executive of Children's Hospice South West said: "She spoke to each and every one of our supporters here, making them feel very special and included and she is a wonderful patron."

The Duchess of Cornwall was invited to meet a number of families who have had help and support from the Hospice, including the Smale family, whose eldest daughter, Imogen, died five years ago.

Families continue to receive support in bereavement Credit: ITV News

Parents Emma and Mark Smale still visit the Hospice with their younger daughters Evie and Amelie.

Emma Smale said " It's the best place ever. Our daughter Imogen, she absolutely loved coming here. We've got so many wonderful memories here. It's literally got our heart this place."

Her husband Mark added: "We still come back because it's the only place where we can be where we are still a whole family because we created so many memories here. There's nowhere else but here that we can get that."

The hospice will have a memento of the visit to hang on the wall as the Duchess signed a picture the children had been working on. Credit: ITV News

Camilla was asked to sign a picture, which children had been working on together at Little Bridge House, to commemorate the charity's 30th anniversary year.

Director of Care, Alli Ryder, said: "It's been very uplifting for the children, the families and the staff. It means so much to us.

"The excitement of the preparation, the opportunity to meet somebody so special and being our patron as well in our thirtieth year. It's just brought such a vibe and been so exciting."