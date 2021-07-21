Upfest murals on Bristol street vandalised

Street art murals painted as part of a well-known Bristol festival have been vandalised.

Dozens of wall paintings in North Street, Bedminster, have been targeted in recent days.

Many of them were drawn by accredited artists as part of Upfest, which is an annual event in the area celebrating street art and graffiti.

Houses on North Street painted as part of Upfest this year.

This year's festival was postponed due to Covid, but organisers are running a project in which 75 walls are being painted in 75 days.

The vandalism has appeared on some of the new murals as well as older pieces of work.

Some have been daubed with the words ‘kill Upfest’ while others say ‘black metal matters’, ‘black metal lives’ and ‘black metal mafia’.

The festival team have reported the vandalism to police and asked anyone with CCTV or private cameras covering the walls to check their footage.