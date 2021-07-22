An amber alert for wildfire has been issued by Devon and Cornwall Police following low humidity and high temperatures drying up flammable rural areas.

Temperatures across the region are set to reach the high-20s again as the countrywide heatwave continues.

With a history of moorland fires and farmland infernos, the two counties have already seen several this year.

Police warn fires could break out again, and said: “Some ignitions are possible, resulting in moderate to high wildfires, particularly in cut grass and crops.

"The daytime winds are variable in both speed and direction rising to around 25kph from the East on Friday."

Police hope the warning will stop scenes like this from happening again. Credit: ITV News

“These could be troublesome if there is an ignition. The relative humidity may drop below 50% on occasions. Temperatures are set to remain high but gradually cooling as we approach the weekend. The dead fine fuels will be very dry.

“Conditions are currently predicted to ease at the weekend with some rainfall in the forecast."

As well as this, the force told people to avoid outdoor BBQs and burning of debris and to be “alert” to the vehicle and cigarette-related fire hazards.

It says this will help further reduce the risk of another wildfire.