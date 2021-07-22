Animal lovers blast dog owners for walking their pets in searing heat

People have blasted dog owners for walking their pets on super hot pavements and beaches with searing sands.

The South West has experienced high temperatures this week, reaching 31 degrees in Devon on Wednesday 21 July.

New research has revealed exercise is by far the most common trigger for heat-related illness in dogs in the UK, with exercise in hot weather accounting for almost three quarters of cases.

Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, is advising dog owners on how they can keep their canine companions cool – indoors as well as outdoors - and prevent them from overheating.

Tarmac can get very hot in the sun – check it with your hand before letting your dog walk on it so they don’t burn their paws. Try the ‘seven-second test’ – if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Dogs Trust Veterinary Director, Paula Boyden

Tips for keeping dogs cool and preventing heat-related illnesses include exercising dogs in the early morning or late evening, using a pet-safe suncream and provide fresh water inside and when outside too.

One person on social media claimed it was 'heartbreaking to see' people subjecting their dogs to the blistering heat underfoot.

Another wrote: "The roads are melting but people still walking their dogs."

Others said they had seen people out running - and even cycling - with their canine companions in tow.

"I saw a chap with an electric bike in Westward Ho! with his poor dog running beside it in middle of the day. Red hot shouldn’t be doing it", one angry resident shared.

Westward Ho! Credit: Graham Hobbs

Others joined the row, saying they too had taken issue with dog owners.

"Today I challenged three people walking their dogs - it was scorching," said one woman. "They didn't care.

While some dog owners retaliated, claiming it was 'cruel' to keep dogs at home and that they could cool down in the sea, the row continued with critics saying "you try and walk without your shoes",

Experts joined the discussion, urging dog owners to take extra caution walking or exercising their pets in the heat.