Bath named among 'World's Greatest Places' by TIME magazine

Bath has been hailed as one of the World's Greatest Places, according to a list drawn up by TIME magazine.

The American publication praised the city for its visitor experience and tourism sector, and named Bath as one of only two locations in England to make the list - the other being the Design District in London.

The city's profile in the magazine also highlights attractions new and old, from the ancient Roman Baths to the new House of Frankenstein experience.

The city centre in Bath. Credit: PA

The nearly 100-year-old magazine also draws attention to the Bridgerton-inspired tours of the city, which have sprung up since the hit Netflix series was filmed in parts of Bath.

Speaking about the title, Councillor Richard Samuel, Deputy Leader of Bath & North East Somerset Council, said: “This is a fantastic accolade for the city and all those who work so hard to ensure our high-quality visitor experience.

"There’s no doubt the local tourism sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, but it is returning with many people opting to stay local this year and choosing Bath as a must-see destination.

For the city to be so highly recommended to a such large global audience bodes well for the sector’s longer-term recovery when we are once again able to welcome back international visitors. Councillor Richard Samuel

To compile the list, TIME asked for nominations of places - including countries, regions, cities and towns - from its international network of correspondents and contributors.

The article also highlights places for tourists to stay, with the magazine reaching an audience of around 100 million people around the world.

Kathryn Davis, Director of Tourism at Visit West, said: “We are thrilled to see Bath named as one of TIME’s World’s Greatest Places.

Bridgerton being filmed in Bath. Credit: Somerset Live/Arthur Lesniak

"Bath’s new experience, Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein, has captured the imagination of so many and so to see this, and the Bridgerton-inspired tours highlighted in such an influential publication and among such esteemed worldwide destinations is an incredible achievement.

"We hope that this accolade will inspire our domestic visitors to continue to enjoy their holiday stays in Bath and look forward to welcoming back our international visitors as soon as we can.”