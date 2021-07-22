Bath neo-Nazi jailed for terror and hate crimes

A neo-Nazi from Bath who led two extremist groups has been jailed.

Andrew Dymock created System Resistance Network (SRN) and Sonnenkrieg Division, and promoted a “distorted and wicked cause”.

The 24-year-old called for societal collapse and a race war, and used social media to target Jewish and gay people.

He was convicted of 15 offences and jailed for seven years, with a further three years on extended licence, following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Police.

Dymock used social media to spread hate and bigotry.

‘A threat to our society’

Following his sentencing, Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden said Dymock had attempted to “stir up...hatred and division in our communities”.

“Concerningly, Dymock never acknowledged his wrongful actions, but fortunately a jury brought him to justice and safeguarded the public in doing so,” he said.

Dymock represented a threat to our society, not simply because of his mindset but because of the considerable efforts he exerted spreading his ideology and misusing his abilities. Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden

He was found guilty of five charges of encouraging terrorism, two of fundraising for terrorism, four counts of disseminating terrorist publications, possessing a terrorist document, stirring up racial hatred and hatred based on sexual orientation, and possessing racially inflammatory material.