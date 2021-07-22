A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Bodmin.

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg in Rhind Street on the evening of Wednesday 21 July 21 and remains in hospital.

A 29-year-old man from Liskeard was later arrested in Par on suspicion of attempted murder and assault.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said the two men are known to each other and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Police would like to reassure the community this was an isolated incident,” the force said.

“It is believed both parties are known to each other. Nobody else is currently being sought in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/061632/21.