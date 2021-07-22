Chalet at popular Cornwall holiday park burns to the ground

A chalet on a holiday park in Cornwall has been completely destroyed by fire.

Crews were called to Whitsand Bay Holiday Park on the Rame Peninsula on the morning of Thursday 22 July to put out the blaze.

It is understood one resident escaped the chalet and no one was harmed.

The damage to the chalet. Credit: Saltash Community Fire Station

In a statement, The Saltash Community Fire Station team said: "We are currently on scene at a chalet fire at Whitsand Bay Holiday Park.

"One appliance from Saltash, Torpoint and Liskeard extinguished the property which caught onto a neighbouring chalet which was saved. Crews are turning over and cooling the embers."

The owner of the holiday park thanked the fire, police and his staff for getting the situation under control, with the incident now winding down.

The fire was thought to have started accidentally from a fridge in the private lodge.