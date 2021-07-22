A family have paid tribute to their ‘perfect son’ who died when out cycling in Somerset.

Matthew Reeves was riding along Bonhill Road, in Bishop Sutton, at about 7.10pm when he was involved in a collision with a car on July 8.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the 26-year-old died at the scene.

Matthew was born in Merthyr Tydfil but his family moved to Hereford when he was at a young age. After studying for his A-levels at Hereford Sixth Form College, he went on to Cardiff University where he achieved a First Class Honours Masters degree in physics.

His family said: “Matthew was extremely hard working. In each of the four years at Cardiff University, he won prizes for being the top student. He then moved to the West Country to pursue a PhD in Condensed Matter Physics.

Bonhill Road Credit: Google Maps

“It was while he stayed in Bath his love of cycling grew. He joined Bath Cycling Club where he enjoyed participating in the group rides and other social activities.

“Matthew made many friends from Cardiff, Bristol and Bath universities along with many more with Bath Cycling Club.

“Matthew was the perfect son. He was honest, hard-working, funny, full of life and always treated everyone with respect, especially his parents.

“Sadly, Matthew passed away just a few months before finishing his PhD. Matthew was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed.”

Specialist police officers continue to offer support to Matthew’s family and enquiries into the collision are ongoing.