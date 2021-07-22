Police are calling for anyone who may be shielding those responsible for assaulting an NHS worker on his way home from work to come forward.

A fresh appeal has been launched to find the people who hit Katungua Tjitendero with a car before hurling racist abuse at him.

Mr Tjitendero - known as Kdogg - had just finished a shift at Southmead Hospital when he was hit by a car in Monks Park Avenue in Horfield.

The hit-and-run on Wednesday 22 July last year left him with a broken leg, nose and cheekbone. He was unable to walk or stand up and had to undergo three operations.

Now, a year on, the 21-year-old has thanked the NHS staff who helped him recover.

Kdogg said: "My attackers broke my body, but not my heart or Bristol's heart, nor did they poison it.

"I want justice not revenge. I am bouncing back - that will be my victory. Watch me fly.

"Thank you NHS. Thank you Bristol. I am here because of you."

The musician and his family were due to meet staff at Southmead Hospital for a face-to-face meeting to thank some of the staff who cared for him, but due to having to self-isolate, the visit had to be online.

Kdogg was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

He spoke to North Bristol NHS Trust chief executive Maria Kane and emergency department nurse Laura Vass, who was one of the first people to care for him when he was taken to hospital following the attack.

Ms Kane said the family is thought of as "very much part of our family" by NHS colleagues and that the attack had "hit everyone extremely hard".

Kdogg and his family are being supported by charity Stand Against Racism and Inequality (Sari).

Director of Sari, Alex Raikes, said: "The physical injury may have healed to some extent but the emotional toll has been huge, with every one of the family, deeply, psychologically scarred.

"What is making things so much worse is that despite such a horrific racist attack in broad daylight that so nearly took Kdogg's life, his attackers are not brought to justice.

"They remain at large, and given the brutality of this cold-hearted assault, they could strike again and may well be harming others.

"Such racist attitudes are very dangerous if left unchecked."

His mother, Hivaka, who also works at the North Bristol NHS Trust said: “The attack on my son because he is a black man, exposes a sickness in our society.

"I am one of the lucky mothers, my son came home alive. My heart goes out to all those families whose loved ones didn't.

"I am eternally grateful to those who saved my son's life. If you know who attacked my son please call the police."

Despite four arrests and the offer of a £5,000 reward from independent charity CrimeStoppers, no-one has been charged.

Detectives say the investigation is being treated as a priority but that the attack is "complex".

It has involved going over hours of CCTV footage and forensic evidence, while progress has been monitored by both the police chief officer group and the police and crime commissioner (PCC).

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Buck said: "We're determined to bring those responsible for this atrocious racist attack to justice.

"It's been a year. If you saw who was driving that dark blue Honda Accord and haven't spoken to us, now is the time.

"If you are shielding those responsible - they don't deserve it. Think about yourself. Are people capable of this violence worth your support?"