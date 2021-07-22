All good things must come to and end but when it come to blue skies and high summer temperatures that very much depends on your point of view.

For many the recent heatwave has been a difficult few days with very little breeze, daytime temperatures around 30C and the high teens at night.

The heat has been so intense, the Met Office issued a brand new warning for "extreme heat" in the region.

But big changes are on the horizon as we head into the weekend though, with much lower temperatures and some much wetter weather.

High daytime temperatures during the 17-22 July 2021

Much lower temperatures as we head into next week

As well as a drop of some 10C in places, we are also going to see the high pressure move away.

It will leave us on the cool side of the jet stream and also the side where low pressure becomes the more controlling factor of our weather.

Frequent heavy and thundery showers are expected to arrive on the evening of Friday 23 July and last through much of the weekend.

In fact the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering all of the West Country on Saturday 24 July and Sunday 25 July.

As much as 100 mm of rain could fall by the end of Sunday 25 July and there could also be hail.

A weekend of torrential thundery rain after the prolonged heat of last week

It seems the rollercoaster of weather so far this summer will continue, moving from a fine start in June, to a long period of low temperatures and rain into July, followed by a heatwave and now back to something more typical for the Great British summer.