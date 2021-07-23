A man in his 30s has died after being pulled from the water at a popular Cornish beach.

Emergency services, including police, the coastguard, air ambulance and the RNLI, were called to Crantock Beach near Newquay at 7.30pm on Thursday 22 July.

Police have since confirmed a man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was recovered from the water.

"Police were called by the coastguard at 7.30pm last night to Crantock Beach, Newquay, following reports that a person had been pulled from the water,” a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said.

"A man in his 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."